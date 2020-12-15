Attention new pet parents: Show us your pandemic fur babies

Did you adopt a new pet during the pandemic? Send us a photo of your new friend, and we may feature it in an upcoming Neighbor section. Getty Images

In a challenging year filled with fear and uncertainty, many of us found comfort in spending time with our pets.

Pet adoptions were up in 2020 at many suburban rescues and shelters.

We'd like to feature some of these new pets in our Neighbor section. We're inviting readers to send us a photo (JPEG format, in a large size) of a new pet they adopted during the pandemic. And it doesn't have to be just dogs and cats -- all pets are welcome, whether they have fur, feathers, fins or scales.

Please include your full name, your town, your pet's name and any brief details you'd like to share -- where you adopted the pet, your pet's breed, etc.

Email the photo and details to photos@dailyherald.com no later than Tuesday, Dec. 22, and look for it in the Neighbor section on Sunday, Dec. 27.