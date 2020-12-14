Sugar Grove trustee to challenge president in the spring

Sugar Grove President Sean Michels will face a challenge in the April 6 consolidated election, as Trustee Jennifer Koenen is running against him.

Both filed election petitions Monday morning.

Candidates for village, city, school, park, fire district and township offices started submitting their petitions. Filing closes at the end of business day Dec. 21. All are seeking four-year terms, unless otherwise noted.

School races

• Craig Meadows, Aaron Kilburg, Sue Locke filed for seats on the Batavia Unit District 101 school board. Locke is an incumbent.

• Dawn Martin, Veronica Noland and Melissa Owens submitted petitions for the Elgin U-46 school board. Owens and Noland are incumbents.

• Jim Stombres, Kate Bell and Heidi Fairgrieve filed for St. Charles Unit District 303 school board. Fairgrieve is an incumbent.

• Incumbent Dan Choi filed for Geneva Unit District 304 school board.

• Dornetria Hemphill and Marc Falk filed for the Burlington Central Unit District 301 school board.

• Incumbents Valerie Dykstra and Rich Kerns, and Julie Stone and Junaid Afeef, submitted petitions for the West Aurora Unit District 129 school board.

• Christine Birkett and incumbent David Scarpino submitted petitions for Dundee Unit District 300 school board.

Municipal races

In Geneva, Mayor Kevin Burns filed petitions seeking a sixth term. Incumbents 1st Ward Alderman Mike Bruno, 2nd Ward Alderman Rich Marks, 3rd Ward Alderman Becky Hruby and 5th Ward Alderman Robert Swanson submitted petitions seeking four-year terms. Second Ward Alderman Brad Kosirog filed for a two-year term. Amy Mayer submitted a petition for a four-year 4th Ward seat.

• Rachel Rockwell and James White filed for spots on the Sugar Grove village board.