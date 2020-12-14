 

Illinois electors choose Biden as president, 20-0

 
Updated 12/14/2020 12:52 PM

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois members of the Electoral College have chosen Joe Biden for president.

The 20-0 vote in favor of the Democratic president-elect on Monday was announced by the Illinois Electoral College chairwoman, Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago. Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The election is affirmed. It is now time for us as a country to move forward, transition in full, and embrace the promise of a new administration ...," Lightfoot said. "Their success is our success, and we need desperately to unite as a people. Our democracy and our residents deserve no less."

The electors, meeting in the Illinois House chamber while observing social-distance rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, also chose Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, as vice president. She is the first woman and first person of color to be elected vice president.

Biden won 57.5% of the Illinois vote to 40.6% for Trump.

