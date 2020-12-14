Fox Valley filing: At least 3 mayoral races will be contested in April

An earlier version misspelled Jennifer Konen's name.

There will be at least three contested mayor and village president elections this spring in the Fox Valley area, including in St. Charles and Sugar Grove.

St. Charles aldermen Maureen Lewis and Lora Vitek are seeking to become the city's next mayor and submitted their nominating petitions Monday, the first day of filing for most municipal and school positions in the April 6 consolidated election. Incumbent Mayor Ray Rogina isn't seeking reelection.

Meanwhile, Sugar Grove Village President Sean Michels, who has held the office since 1999, is being challenged by village Trustee Jennifer Konen, who has been on the board less than two years.

Candidates for local seats have until the end of the business day Dec. 21 to submit their petitions.

"With my role as alderman, I've really started to enjoy making a difference in St. Charles," Vitek said Monday. "Given the landscape of Illinois and COVID, we're going to need to be more creative in how we accomplish things in the city.

"I have a business background and I work for an insurance company," she said. "I just think there's a lot of potential with things that are happening and changing in our community and around the country. I'm up for the challenge."

Lewis cited her 10 years experience as alderman as a plus.

"It's a challenge right now with the pandemic and trying to come out of it, and I think that's where I can be helpful for the community and steer us in the direction we need to go," Lewis said. "And I want to be a community mayor, representing all businesses and people and residents of our community," she said.

"We've focused a lot on downtown, and I'm pleased we have. And I think it's looking pretty good, but there are other areas that need attention."

In Sugar Grove, Konen is Michels' first opponent since 2013. Konen was elected as a write-in candidate in 2019; much of her support came from people critical of a proposal to build a business and industrial park on 760 acres of farmland at Route 47 and I-88.

There also will be a contested race for mayor of Aurora, where Alderman Judd Lofchie and resident John Laesch face incumbent Mayor Richard Irvin. Aurora candidates filed their petitions in November.

Other races

Former Kane County Board member John Hoscheit, who left the board in December after a 24-year run, is seeking the 4th Ward seat on the St. Charles council. He was an alderman from 1990 to 1994. He will face Laurel P. Moad and Bryan Wirball for the seat being vacated by Vitek.

Veteran aldermen Ron Silkaitis (1st Ward) and Arthur Lemke (2nd Ward) also are being challenged -- Silkaitis by Richard Balla Jr., and Lemke by Ryan S. Bongard.

Kimberly Malay, Steve Weber and Richard J. Artz filed for the 5th Ward position. City Clerk Charles Amenta filed for 3rd Ward alderman.

In Geneva, Mayor Kevin Burns is seeking a sixth term. Four other incumbents -- 1st Ward Alderman Mike Bruno, 2nd Ward Alderman Rich Marks, 3rd Ward Alderman Becky Hruby and 5th Ward Alderman Robert Swanson -- submitted petitions seeking four-year terms.

Second Ward Alderman Brad Kosirog filed for a two-year term. Amy Mayer submitted a petition for the four-year 4th Ward seat.

In Batavia, 5th Ward Alderman Mark Uher filed for reelection. Leah Leman filed for the 2nd Ward spot, and Sarah Vogelsinger filed for Ward 7. Kate Garrett filed for city clerk.

Acting Algonquin Village President Debby Sosine filed to be elected president. She has had the position since the July 25 death of John Schmitt. Trustees Jerry Glogowski and Laura Brehmer filed petitions for trustee, as did Bob Smith.

Rachel Rockwell and James White filed for spots on the Sugar Grove village board.

Dawn Martin, Veronica Noland and Melissa Owens submitted petitions for the Elgin U-46 school board. Owens and Noland are incumbents.

Jim Stombres, Kate Bell and Heidi Fairgrieve filed for St. Charles Unit District 303 school board. Fairgrieve is an incumbent.