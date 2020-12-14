Feder: New guy' Bruce St. James launches morning show at WLS 890 AM today

For Bruce St. James it's only about a block's walk from his Streeterville apartment to the studios of Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM at NBC Tower.

But when he takes the predawn stroll there today he'll be making the biggest move of his career.

Airing from 5:30 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday on the once-glorious 50,000-watt powerhouse, "The Bruce St. James Show" will mark the pinnacle of a radio odyssey that began on an overnight shift in Tucson, where St. James attended the University of Arizona.

The Washington, D.C., native succeeds Chicago radio veteran Erich Mancow Muller, who took his leave after two years at WLS, declaring: "Much of the enjoyment I had left doing radio has been sucked out of it."

That's hardly the case for St. James, who told me Sunday he was eager to get started.

"I've spent the last 10 years doing talk radio differently, and I'm bringing that style with me," he said. "I approach each show as a conversation, not a lecture. By talking with the team, guests and the audience, we all learn something, hear varying viewpoints and hopefully have a little fun along the way."

