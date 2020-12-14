Buffalo Grove pleads with Pritzker to license marijuana dispensary

Buffalo Grove officials have sent Gov. J.B. Pritzker a letter urging him to act on their request for a license allowing the Sunnyside medical marijuana dispensary in the village to start selling recreational pot. File Photo

Buffalo Grove officials have sent a letter pleading with Gov. J.B. Pritzker to help secure a state license allowing a medical marijuana dispensary in the village to offer recreational pot as well.

Under state law as it's currently interpreted, Sunnyside at 830 Milwaukee Ave. lost its ability to add recreational marijuana sales without further state permission when it moved from its original location at 1623 Barclay Blvd.

If not for the move, the Cresco Labs-owned dispensary would not need the additional state approval.

The letter, which was approved last week by the village board, reads, "We are very concerned that the approval of Cresco's Buffalo Grove adult-use license has been held up for so long with no apparent resolution in sight. Meanwhile, we have seen dispensaries open in neighboring communities."

The letter notes that the village and the state are losing tax revenue while the licensing issue remains unresolved.

"Cresco has since been issued licenses for recreational cannabis sales in nearby communities, while Cresco's Buffalo Grove adult-use license languishes," the letter states. "For nearly a year, we have been waiting for the State of Illinois to issue an adult-use cannabis license at this new location."

The letter states that Cresco moved Sunnyside from its original location because it lacked the space, parking and safety measures needed to offer recreational sales.