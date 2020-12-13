Tell us about your favorite suburban landmark that's no longer around

The Daily Herald is putting together a special magazine called "Remember When" that takes a nostalgic look at the variety of suburban institutions -- restaurants, stores, music venues, entertainment centers and more -- that are no longer here. Think Hans Bavarian Lodge, the great German restaurant in Wheeling; or Adventure Land, the amusement park in Addison; Crawford's department store in Rolling Meadows; Chateau Louise in West Dundee; Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates; or Bell's Apple Orchard in Lake Zurich for inspiration.

Feel free to send us a personal memory of any of those or any other suburban icon that no longer exists, and include a photo of yours we can use.

Please limit your remembrance to 300 words and make sure you email your photo to us in the largest file possible. Include the name of the photographer and some info about who is doing what in the photo. Don't have a picture? Don't worry. We might have one or know where to find one.

We'll consider all submissions before Jan. 15. Just email it to rememberwhen@dailyherald.com.