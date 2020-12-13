 

Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall, but hospitalizations slightly up

  • State health officials reported 7,216 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Sunday, the lowest figure in two weeks. But hospitalizations trended up slightly Saturday, officials said.

Daily Herald report
Updated 12/13/2020 12:26 PM

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the state continues to trend downward. but hospitalizations ticked up slightly over the weekend, according to data released Sunday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state reported 7,216 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the fewest since 6,190 were confirmed on Nov. 30.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The state also reported an additional 115 deaths, including two Cook County residents in their 20s. There were another 24 deaths reported Sunday in Cook County, along with eight in DuPage County, nine in Kane County, five in Lake County, one in McHenry County and three in Will County.

After the number of people hospitalized with the virus dipped to 5,048 Friday night -- down more than 275 from the previous Friday -- the figure rose to 5,073 Saturday night, state officials said. Of those patients, 1,080 were in an intensive-care unit and 612 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test also trended up, from 8.9% to 9.1% for the week of Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, officials said.

