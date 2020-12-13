Bill Braithwaite, staunch advocate for Barrington communities, dies at 92

Dyllis Braithwaite, middle, and her husband, William, were honored as pillars of Barrington last year by Village President Karen Darch. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

With its rolling hills, Barrington reminded J. William "Bill" Braithwaite of his native Connecticut, according to his wife, Dyllis.

That was in 1955, when Braithwaite decided to settle in the Barrington area permanently after moving to Illinois for a one-year teaching fellowship at the Northwestern University School of Law.

Braithwaite would go on to have a permanent impact on the region, serving as attorney for the village and several surrounding communities and working to preserve the area's rural character.

Braithwaite died Dec. 6 from complications of COVID-19. He was 92.

Recognized as on icon of municipal law for his 64-year legal career, Braithwaite also was known as a devoted family man and community servant, a member of the Elementary School District 4 school board and a longtime parishioner at Barrington United Methodist Church.

He was instrumental in the formation of the village of South Barrington in 1959, when two competing groups wanted to file for incorporation. each with different ideas of zoning regulations that would dictate development of the new community.

Future Village President Fred Kramer and Braithwaite drove to the Cook County clerk's office in Chicago and just beat out the opposition in filing a petition. The Illinois Supreme Court later ruled in their favor and South Barrington was born.

"He had an amazing amount of history with all of the Barrington villages," South Barrington Village President Paula McCombie said. "He was a real gentleman."

Braithwaite grew up on his father's poultry farm in Putnam, Connecticut. As a boy, he became involved in 4-H, which led him to meet his wife of 69 years, Dyllis. She was secretary of the 4-H Club at the University of Connecticut, and he was the president.

The couple celebrated their 65th anniversary in 2016 at Barrington United Methodist Church. The celebration took place during a concert featuring their daughter, Nancy Braithwaite, an internationally renowned musician and professor of clarinet at the Rotterdam Conservatory in The Netherlands.

"My father gave me his complete and wholehearted support all my life," she said. "Thanks to him, I was able to develop my musical talents to my fullest potential, with world-class training both in the USA and in Europe."

"He wasn't afraid to speak his mind," added daughter Ann Braithwaite. "He did it in a very understated way. He rarely raised his voice. He was the most kind, warm, loving father a girl could wish for."

During his legal career, Braithwaite fought on the front lines on a range of issues, including the battle to prevent the Atomic Energy Commission from building the world's largest atom smasher on a South Barrington site in 1966. He also represented the villages of Volo, Campton Hills and North Barrington.

He also was known for his civic involvement, serving on governing boards and providing free legal counsel for several organizations. He earned community service awards, including Man of the Year and Board Director Emeritus from Family Service of the Barrington Area, and Citizen of the Year from the Barrington Area Development Council.

He was a member of the Barrington Chamber of Commerce served on the boards of the Barrington Area Council on Aging and the Clearbrook Center Foundation.

"He loved Barrington and gave back so much," Barrington Village President Karen Darch said.

A memorial service will be held at the Barrington United Methodist Church at a later date when people can gather safely.