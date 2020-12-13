Arlington Heights crash victim identified

Cook County authorities on Sunday identified Nick Gardanov, 60, of Arlington Heights as the pedestrian killed Saturday when struck by a vehicle in Arlington Heights.

Gardanov's death was ruled an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Police are investigating the crash, which occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of East Rand Road.

A preliminary investigation showed that a box truck was driving in the inside lane of northwestbound Rand Road from Thomas Street when it struck Gardanov, who was crossing the road at a point with no crosswalk, police said.