$100 to widow raising two boys

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Jamie Shall of Elgin.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Marilyn is a widow who has been raising her special needs grandson alone and another son who she is raising as his legal guardian after being abandoned by his biological mother when he was a baby. The mother asked Marilyn to babysit for a few hours and never came back.

"Although she is almost 73 years old, Marilyn still works full time in order to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. There is no money left for any extras each month. I'd love to give her $100 to help buy Christmas presents for the two boys or simply pay for something special like an ordered dinner out one night."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.