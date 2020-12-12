Tell us about your favorite suburban landmark that's no longer around

The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 66,999, Dave Tonge photo: Concert goers dance a bit at Poplar Creek in Hoffman Estates as it opened for the season in June 1983.

The Daily Herald is putting together a special magazine called "Remember When" that takes a nostalgic look at the variety of suburban institutions -- restaurants, stores, music venues, entertainment centers and more -- that are no longer here.

From my childhood in Arlington Heights, I fondly remember dining at Hans Bavarian Lodge in Wheeling. We did most of our shopping at Crawford's department store in Rolling Meadows. I'd get lost among the bolts in Hagenbring's, the fabric store in Arlington Heights where my mother bought stuff with which to sew our clothes.

I learned how cider is made at Bell's Apple Orchard in Lake Zurich, and we often ate breakfast at the Golden Bear in Buffalo Grove. I attended summer concerts after high school at Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates and bought my vinyl at Laury's Discount Records.

I've outlived all of these suburban icons. I bet there are many places in the suburbs you remember fondly and wish you could visit again.

Here is your chance to tell the rest of us about it.

I invite you to send us a personal memory of one of your favorite suburban landmarks that no longer exists. Tell us why it was important to you -- whether you were a customer, employee, congregant or a fan -- and include a photo of yours we can use.

Please limit your remembrance to 300 words and make sure you email your photo to us in the largest file possible.

Include the name of the photographer and some info about who is doing what in the photo. Don't have a picture? Don't worry. We might have one. We'll consider all submissions before Jan. 15. Just email it to rememberwhen@dailyherald.com.

Stay well. And thanks for reading.