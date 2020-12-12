Naperville man charged with possession of child porn

A Naperville man is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

Matthew J. Beifuss, 35, posted $1,000 bond Friday, according to a news release from the DuPage County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's digital forensic investigation unit and Naperville police searched Beifuss' home in the 700 block of Morningside Drive on Thursday.

He was arrested there.

According to DuPage County court records, three of the counts are for images depicting children under the age of 13. The others are for depictions of children younger than 18.

Beifuss' next scheduled court date is Feb. 10.

Judge Brian Telander ordered that Beifuss only be allowed to use the internet and cellphones for "legitimate" purposes, and that he must allow probation officers to monitor his use, including installing monitoring software on his devices.