I-94 crash kills Round Lake Beach woman
Updated 12/12/2020 2:16 PM
Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Wednesday night on I-94 near Bannockburn.
According to police, the woman's car broke down in the center lane and was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer truck around 10:04 p.m. in the eastbound lanes.
Marizol Davila, 25, of Round Lake Beach, was taken to a hospital, but died.
Police said Saturday they don't know why Davila's vehicle was disabled. The investigation is ongoing.
