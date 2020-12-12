I-94 crash kills Round Lake Beach woman

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Wednesday night on I-94 near Bannockburn.

According to police, the woman's car broke down in the center lane and was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer truck around 10:04 p.m. in the eastbound lanes.

Marizol Davila, 25, of Round Lake Beach, was taken to a hospital, but died.

Police said Saturday they don't know why Davila's vehicle was disabled. The investigation is ongoing.