 

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to decline slightly in Illinois

  • Sample instructor Jenna Palmisano of Roselle gives a thumbs-up to people in the car for job well done after collecting their test samples at the DuPage County COVID-19 testing site in Wheaton.

Daily Herald report
Updated 12/12/2020 12:43 PM

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 8,737 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 127 additional deaths, numbers that were down a bit from the averages for the last week.

The deaths included 31 people from Cook County, four from DuPage County, three from Kane County, three from Lake County and eight from Will County.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

IDPH is reporting a total of 841,688 cases, including 14,176 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 126,888 specimens for a total of 11,713,184. As of Friday night, 5,048 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, down 93 from Thursday. Of those, 1,072 patients were in the ICU, down nine, and 627 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, down eight.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 5-11 is 8.9%, also reflecting a continued decline.

