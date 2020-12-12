COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Dec. 11

There have been 358,658 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 43% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 6,003 deaths in the suburbs, which is 42.7% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 165,009 cases and 3,220 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 180,995 cases and 3,750 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 5,871 cases and 144 deaths in Des Plaines, 4,053 cases and 44 deaths in Palatine, 3,758 cases and 84 deaths in Arlington Heights, 3,609 cases and 35 deaths in Schaumburg, 3,130 cases and 43 deaths in Streamwood, 2,942 cases and 28 deaths in Mount Prospect, 2,684 cases and 39 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 2,627 cases and 93 deaths in Wheeling, 2,602 cases and 67 deaths in Glenview, 1,883 cases and 78 deaths in Northbrook, 1,829 cases and 23 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,817 cases and 54 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 1,679 cases and 36 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 913 cases and 11 deaths in Prospect Heights, 667 cases and 26 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• As of Friday, DuPage County had 53,456 cases and 837 deaths, according to the state. The DuPage County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Top counts as of Thursday, according to the county: 4,407 cases and 79 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 3,292 cases and 26 deaths in Addison, 2,924 cases and 26 deaths in West Chicago, 2,780 cases and 36 deaths in Carol Stream, 2,732 cases and 35 deaths in Wheaton, 2,669 cases and 35 deaths in Lombard, 2,635 cases and 17 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,608 cases and 51 deaths in Elmhurst, 2,094 cases and 16 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 1,947 cases and 15 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,694 cases and 25 deaths in Bensenville, 1,570 cases and 11 deaths in Villa Park, and 1,354 cases and 13 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • 42,410 cases with 668 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.Kane County • 36,193 cases with 485 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. • Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Friday: 11,148 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 7,237 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 3,455 in St. Charles, 3,063 in Carpentersville, 1,785 in South Elgin, 1,561 in Geneva, 1,358 in Batavia, 604 in Hampshire, 568 in Sugar Grove, 447 in Gilberts, 411 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 16,227 cases and 176 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website. Will County• 45,363 cases and 617 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.