Prospect Heights native, Wheeling High grad lived 'American dream' in music industry

Ryan Brady was a talented multi-instrumentalist at Wheeling High School before finding success in the music industry with Atlantic Records. The 34-year-old Prospect Heights native was killed Nov. 26 in an auto accident in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Terry Brady

Ryan Brady couldn't get enough of music during his years at Wheeling High School. He performed in the marching band, jazz band and orchestra all four years, before graduating in 2004 and pursuing his passion at Northwestern University.

He ultimately landed a job with Atlantic Records, first in New York and then rising through the ranks to become vice president of marketing, working with some of the label's biggest artists in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old Prospect Heights native died in a single-vehicle accident Thanksgiving Day that also killed longtime friend, Chicago area musician Max Perenchio, 33.

"Ryan was not just a good musician, he was a great musician," said Brian Logan, former jazz band director at Wheeling High School. "He just had this unquenchable thirst for all things music."

"Ryan started out on the electric bass, but he really wanted to learn to play the standup bass," Logan added, "and he became a really important member to both the orchestra and jazz band."

Brady's parents, Terry and Suzan, remember that he approached them about learning to play the piano as early as age 7. They were surprised, but eventually decided to buy a piano so he could practice.

"I remember telling him that if we do this, we want to make sure he was going to play it," Terry Brady said. "Well, he took to it like a fish to water. He was on it all the time, through high school and whenever he came home."

His love of music drew him to play in multiple bands outside of school, competing in the annual battle of the bands at Frontier Days, among other venues. During college, he played with the band Real Lunch, which performed at Chicago-area venues, including Durty Nellie's in Palatine.

At Northwestern, Brady majored in economics and minored in music technology and sound design. His parents recall that within days of graduating he left to start his career in New York.

"He lived the American dream in the music industry," Terry Brady said of his son.

"He loved his role as a champion for artists," Atlantic Records Chairman Julie Greenwald said in a statement. "Being a musician in his own right, he truly understood their journey. He was the eternal optimist, and bright light for all of us that got to work closely with him

But Brady never forgot his roots. In 2016, upon learning of his former band director's upcoming retirement, he called to thank him and to make a donation to the band program.

"I told him it would go into our scholarship account, to help kids take private lessons and attend summer camps," Logan said. "Those kinds of donations really made a significant impact on our program."

As word of Brady's passing spread, a classmate shared a favorite memory with Logan, of when the jazz band played "Hey Jude" at an all-school assembly. It was Brady on the microphone, leading the student body in singing the closing chorus, "Na na na na, Hey Jude."

Besides his parents, Brady is survived by his wife, Annabel Jones, the youngest daughter of former Monkees vocalist Davey Jones; as well as his brothers, Brett and Tyler.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with visitation, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass, both at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights. It will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/3MbC4lGi1UI.