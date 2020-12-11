Jim Burns, state inspector general, dies at 75

Longtime Illinois Secretary of State Inspector General Jim Burns, who served four years as Chicago's U.S. attorney, died this week at 75.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced the death of Burns, who also once ran for governor and played for the Chicago Bulls, in a news release Friday.

"Burns was a strong, visible and independent inspector general, and I am grateful for all he accomplished," White said. "Burns restored the public trust and changed the culture of the office. His legacy of honesty, fairness and transparency leaves an indelible mark on the Secretary of State's office and the state of Illinois."

Burns' reputation as a corruption-buster led White to tap the former top fed as his inspector general in 2000. Burns led the U.S. attorney's office during the Operation Silver Shovel corruption investigation and the Operation Haunted Hall ghost-payroll prosecution. His office also took on the Gangster Disciples street gang.

