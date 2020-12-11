 

Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe removed from Des Plaines shrine to discourage visitors

      For the first time in 30 years the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe was moved inside a chapel in Des Plaines Friday to discourage throngs of visitors who typically make pilgrimage to the site. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 12/11/2020 1:40 PM

For the first time in 30 years, one of the most venerated Catholic icons in the country will be cloistered to discourage the throngs of visitors who typically make pilgrimage to the Des Plaines site this time of year.

Officials at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe ceremoniously removed the image Friday from its niche in an open courtyard and placed it inside a chapel.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We've been discouraging people from coming," said the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, rector of the shrine. "We know it's a sacred icon and so we have to take special care of it. Since we are removing it, we have to do it in the context of prayer. That image represents hope, which is what we need right now."

Typically, the shrine at 1170 N. River Road draws nearly 200,000 visitors over 36 hours for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which would have been held Friday and Saturday but was canceled because of the pandemic.

The feast day celebrates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to St. Juan Diego in 1531 near present-day Mexico City. In past years, some worshippers have walked great distances to the services at the shrine in Des Plaines.

"We can't manage that number of people and secure their safety," Sanchez said. "It would be irresponsible for us to attend a celebration like we normally would have it. We are trying to be responsible with the community that trusts us with (their) spiritual faith."

The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, which attracts more than 2 million visitors for the feast, also has canceled its events, he said.

Police will help keep the Des Plaines shrine secure and will direct traffic and people away. Parking on shrine grounds and in off-site lots is prohibited.

Sanchez said services mostly are virtual since the pandemic forced limitations on Masses. Officials hope to shift the focus of worship to people's homes.

"The goal is to have families be more active in their prayer life as a family," Sanchez said. "As a country, we have moved away from that. In reality, you are not supposed to be Sunday Catholics. You are supposed to be people of faith every day."

