Illinois reports 190 more deaths, pushing death toll over 14,000

The number of Illinoisans dying from COVID-19 surpassed 14,000 Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois reported 9,420 new cases with 190 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

The total infections statewide now stand at 832,951 with 14,050 deaths.

Illinois hospitals were treating 5,141 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday night.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 9.4% based on a seven-day average. That number is calculated by dividing the number of new cases testing positive for the virus over seven days by the total tests processed.

Labs reported 104,448 tests in the last 24 hours.