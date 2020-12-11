Fund in Bob Frisk's name to help student journalists in three suburban districts

District 214 announced the creation of the Bob Frisk Legacy Fund which will be used for high school students interested in journalism in Districts 214, 220 and 211. Daily Herald file photo, 2003

Bob Frisk spent his life making high school sports a positive experience for athletes, doing it through his stories and columns and hundreds of relationships with athletic directors, coaches and students.

Frisk was hired full time at the Daily Herald in 1958 and retired in 2008. He passed away in May at the age of 83.

Shortly after his passing, the District 214 Education Foundation received word from an anonymous donor who has given significantly in the past that he wanted to make a $20,000 contribution in Frisk's name. He left it to the board to determine how that money would be used, said Erin Holmes, the foundation's executive director.

The board looked at sports initially before deciding journalism was the vehicle Frisk used to support sports. On Thursday, the Bob Frisk Legacy Fund was announced, a fund that will support journalism at District 214, and also Districts 220 and 211.

"Our hope is the fund will be able to grow and support journalistic education for students who will be following in his footsteps and making an impact in journalism for years to come," Holmes said.

The board quickly realized that Frisk's impact didn't stop at District 214. So they reached out to surrounding communities.

"When we talked to the foundations in 220 and 211 and asked if they want to be part of this fund building, they were absolutely on board," Holmes said. "Everybody adored Bob and he made prep sports his life. It is such a good feeling that his legacy is living on."

"I think it's great three districts are honoring Bob's legacy," school board member Lenny Walker said during Thursday night's District 214 school board meeting.

Anyone interested in adding to the fund can direct to which district they want their donation used.

Each district is able to use the funds as they see fit in helping the next generation of journalists.

Holmes said the foundation hopes to use the initial $20,000 in an endowment and have the fund grow with additional contributions.

"We hope people who knew Bob and respected Bob, and the number is many, consider donating and paying it forward," Holmes said.

To donate, visit district214educationfoundation.salsalabs.org/bobfrisklegacyfund/index.html. It is a 501(c)(3) charity.

Checks also can be sent to the D214 Education Foundation and note in the memo line "Frisk" with the District (211, 214 or 220) you wish to support. Checks can be mailed to 2121 S. Goebbert Rd. in Arlington Heights, 60005.