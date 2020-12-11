Feder: WGN's Dean Richards bounces back from COVID-19 experience

Dean Richards, the veteran Chicago media personality, entertainment critic and talk show host, returns to work this weekend -- two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, Robert Feder writes.

For at least the next week or so, Richards said, he'll broadcast from his home. On Sunday he'll be back on Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM, where "Dean Richards' Sunday Morning" airs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following day he'll return to "WGN Morning News" on Nexstar Media Group WGN-Channel 9.

Richards, 66, said he had a slight fever and felt achy the first day of his illness, but otherwise was not seriously affected. "My breathing was never compromised at all except for a little congestion and coughing, but I was not even remotely as bad as you hear about other people," he said.

Richards still doesn't know how he contracted the coronavirus. He said he never went anywhere without a mask, and he maintained social distancing scrupulously.

"The moral of my story is no matter how careful you think you're being, be ten times more careful than that," he said. "Because I thought I was being super careful. I know I was being super careful."

