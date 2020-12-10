You might be able to see the northern lights tonight
Updated 12/10/2020 10:26 AM
Some parts of the suburbs might be able to see the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, tonight if the skies cooperate.
The best chances to see the lights will be closer to the Wisconsin border, and after 9 p.m.
The forecast tonight calls for partly cloudy skies in the evening and overcast skies after midnight.
