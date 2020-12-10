You might be able to see the northern lights tonight

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky above the Takotna, Alaska, checkpoint during the 2011 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Associated Press/March 9, 2011

Some parts of the suburbs might be able to see the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, tonight if the skies cooperate.

The best chances to see the lights will be closer to the Wisconsin border, and after 9 p.m.

The forecast tonight calls for partly cloudy skies in the evening and overcast skies after midnight.