Suspect in attempted ATM theft in Round Lake captured, two more remain at large

Round Lake police said they've captured one of three men who they say tried to steal an ATM from a Chase Bank on Route 134 early Thursday morning.

Chief Michael Gillette said the man remains in custody. His identity has not been publicly released.

According to police, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call at about 2:30 a.m. reporting that someone was trying to steal an ATM from the Chase Bank at 1271 Route 134. The caller said someone in a pickup truck was pulling the ATM with a chain while a white sedan followed, police said.

When officers arrived they found the ATM lying in the road near the intersection of Town Center Road and Fox Trail, about 750 feet from the bank. Officers also found an unoccupied pickup truck nearby and spotted a white sedan parked nearby with three men inside.

The driver of the sedan sped away from officers but later crashed near a marsh area a few hundred feet down the road, on the 500 block of Fox Trail, police said. The three men fled into the marsh, according to police.

Police dog Dax and partner Lake County Sheriff's Deputy John Forlenza were called to the scene and tracked down one of the three men hiding in the marsh. The man is believed to be the driver of the white sedan, according to police.

Gillette said the search for the remaining suspects is ongoing.