St. Charles man fatally struck by vehicle in Geneva

A 71-year-old St. Charles man died Thursday after being struck by a car while attempting to cross the street in Geneva, officials said.

The man was walking across West State Street just east of the crosswalk at the Bricher Road intersection about 7:45 a.m. when he was hit by a silver Toyota Yaris, which was heading east with a green traffic signal, according to a news release from Geneva police.

The driver, a 63-year-old DeKalb man, told officials at the scene that he did not see the pedestrian in the roadway because of the morning sunlight.

The pedestrian was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he later died, police said. His name has not been released pending notification of his family.

As of Thursday afternoon, no charges had been filed against the driver, who was uninjured and has been "fully cooperating" with police, officials said. An investigation is ongoing by Geneva police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.