Feder: ABC 7's Alan Krashesky 'doing well' after surgery

Alan Krashesky, principal news anchor at top-rated ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, has been off the air since November 25. Now comes word he'll be out for the rest of the year following surgery for an undisclosed ailment, Robert Feder writes.

"After a planned surgical procedure, I'm recovering at home and doing well," he said in a statement Wednesday. "I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and am looking forward to being back on the ABC 7 anchor desk sometime in January. Until then, wishing our viewers a very happy and safe holiday season."

Krashesky, 60, joined ABC 7 in 1982 and succeeded Ron Magers in the 10 p.m. anchor chair in 2016.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.