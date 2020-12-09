Man, woman found fatally shot in Beach Park garage

Lake County sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and a woman found inside the garage of a home in Beach Park late Tuesday.

Lake County sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Chris Covelli said deputies were dispatched to the home on the 10000 block of West Wadsworth Road at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies discovered a 49-year-old woman and 52-year-old man inside the garage who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, and the two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies are slated for both on Thursday, Covelli said.

No one is under arrest in relation to the shootings and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call sheriff's detectives at (847) 377-4000 or make an anonymous tip at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.