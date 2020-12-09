Kane County Treasurer David Rickert expected to resign

Kane County Treasurer David Rickert, having lost his bid to become board chairman, will now leave the county entirely after 16 years of service.

Rickert is poised to become the chief financial officer of Rockford-based Winnebago County following a vote by their county board Thursday. Rickert did not immediately respond to an interview request, but his looming departure was confirmed by Kane County Republican Party Chairman Ken Shepro.

Two years remain on Rickert's term. That means new Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog will be tasked with appointing someone to fill the seat. Shepro said statute requires the appointee to be a Republican or at least someone who pulled a GOP ballot for the spring 2020 primary election.

"If they did pull a Republican ballot, they are a Republican," Shepro said. "Of course, that can mean a lot of things. They could have voted Democrat in every election before that, but they would now, technically, be a Republican."

Anyone Pierog selects would have to be approved through a county board vote. Pierog is the first Democrat to lead the Kane County Board in modern history. She also has the first majority-Democrat county board, though several Democrats and Republicans on the board have been known to cross party lines in recent years.

Shepro said Rickert has made it known he would like his chief deputy, Maria Herrera, to fill the vacancy. Shepro described Herrera as "nonpolitical."

"We could just say, for the two years, let's appoint a placeholder who is not going to run for the seat in 2022," Shepro said. "That way no one gets a leg up on the election by running as an incumbent."

The expectation is Rickert's resignation would become effective Jan. 1.

Pierog did not immediately respond to an interview request. She defeated Rickert in the race for chairman last month by slightly more than 2,000 votes, a less than 1 percentage point difference.