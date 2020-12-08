Weekend storm could bring snowfall

Meteorologists from the Chicago office of the National Weather Service say the Chicago area could see some snow this weekend as a storm system moves into the area Friday. The storm is expected to bring rain into the area Friday evening and could change over to a rain and snow mix at some point Saturday night.

Meteorologists note the "exact track of this system is still somewhat uncertain," but if it rolls further south than currently expected, it would likely bring heavier amounts of "accumulating snow."

Temperatures this weekend are expected to drop from highs in the upper 40s on Friday to the low 30s by Sunday.