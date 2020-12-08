Report: Clerk shoots would-be robbers in Round Lake Beach

Police are searching for the two accomplices of a pair of would-be robbers who were shot during a confrontation with convenience store employees in Round Lake Beach late Monday, according to a report from WGN News.

The report indicates two suspects entered the store on Fairfield Road just before 11 p.m., displayed guns and ordered employees to get behind the counter.

An employee was able to ahold of a gun and opened fire on the two suspects, wounding both.

The injured suspects ran to a getaway car where a driver and another passenger were waiting and sped away with them, police told WGN News.

The car came to a dead end not far away, and the driver and passenger fled, leaving the injured suspects behind where police ultimately caught up with them.

The two injured suspects were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The two other suspects are still at large, police said.