 

Gregg Stockey retiring as executive director of The Bridge in Palatine

    Gregg Stockey, executive director of The Bridge Youth and Family Services, will retire after 29 years with the nonprofit. Courtesy of The Bridge Youth and Family Services

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/8/2020 6:53 PM

Gregg Stockey, executive director of The Bridge Youth and Family Services, will retire after 13 years on the job and a total 29 years with the nonprofit organization.

The board and staff members were "delighted and disheartened" to announce Stockey's retirement, effective June 30, 2021, in a news release. "While Gregg's retirement is a loss for the organization, it is a well-deserved respite for him," the release said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Bridge, based in Palatine, was established in 1965 and provides parenting skills and education, counseling, youth advocacy (mentoring) and crisis intervention.

"Gregg has been instrumental in the initiation of substance abuse counseling in partnership with area schools, the development of the early childhood program and has built multiple collaborative partnerships with other community organizations using research-based interventions and program models," the release said. "This data was utilized to address the emotional and mental health needs of youth and young adults."

The Bridge will honor Stockey in a farewell reception to be held at a later date.

