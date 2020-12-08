COVID-19 infection rate dips below 10% for first time since Nov. 6

Illinois' COVID-19 seven-day average infection rate dipped below 10% today for the first time in more than a month.

State health officials also reported another 145 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 and another 7,910 new cases of the disease were also diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 13,487, with 804,174 residents infected since the outbreak began.

The state's seven-day average infection rate now stands at 9.9%, the first time it has dipped below 10% since Nov. 6. The seven-day average infection rate, also referred to as a case positivity rate, is the percentage of new cases each day among the number of test results.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health is also reporting 5,199 people were hospitalized statewide Monday for treatment of COVID-19, up slightly for the second consecutive day.