COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Dec. 8

This undated electron microscope image from February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. NIAID-RML via AP

Suburbs' portion

There have been 346,957 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 43.1% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 5,818 deaths in the suburbs, which is 43.1% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 159,452 cases and 3,132 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 175,752 cases and 3,645 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 5,697 cases and 137 deaths in Des Plaines, 3,956 cases and 43 deaths in Palatine, 3,627 cases and 76 deaths in Arlington Heights, 3,497 cases and 33 deaths in Schaumburg, 3,037 cases and 41 deaths in Streamwood, 2,849 cases and 24 deaths in Mount Prospect, 2,598 cases and 37 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 2,564 cases and 91 deaths in Wheeling, 2,539 cases and 64 deaths in Glenview, 1,817 cases and 77 deaths in Northbrook, 1,779 cases and 21 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,757 cases and 54 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 1,614 cases and 33 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 891 cases and 11 deaths in Prospect Heights, 632 cases and 26 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 51,672 cases and 807 deaths, according to the state. The DuPage County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Top counts as of Sunday, according to the county: 4,195 cases and 77 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 3,161 cases and 26 deaths in Addison, 2,800 cases and 25 deaths in West Chicago, 2,650 cases and 36 deaths in Carol Stream, 2,624 cases and 32 deaths in Wheaton, 2,558 cases and 34 deaths in Lombard, 2,507 cases and 17 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,506 cases and 51 deaths in Elmhurst, 2,026 cases and 16 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 1,859 cases and 13 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,650 cases and 25 deaths in Bensenville, 1,503 cases and 11 deaths in Villa Park, and 1,235 cases and 13 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • 41,303 cases with 653 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.Kane County • 35,176 cases with 465 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Kane County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. • Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Tuesday: 10,767 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 7,006 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 3,380 in St. Charles, 2,971 in Carpentersville, 1,755 in South Elgin, 1,534 in Geneva, 1,321 in Batavia, 576 in Hampshire, 534 in Sugar Grove, 426 in Gilberts, 391 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 15,776 cases and 171 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the state health department's website. Will County• 43,578 cases and 590 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.