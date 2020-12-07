Four gold coins worth $2,700 found in Salvation Army kettles in suburbs

A Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coin worth an estimated $230 was dropped in a Salvation Army red kettle in Crystal Lake. Salvation Army

A gold South African Krugerrand, worth an estimated $2,000, was dropped in a Salvation Army red kettle in Huntley. Salvation Army

An Australian gold nugget worth an estimated $225 was dropped in a Salvation Army red kettle in Crystal Lake. Salvation Army

An American Gold Eagle coin worth an estimated $230 was dropped in a Salvation Army red kettle in Crystal Lake. Salvation Army

Donors have dropped four gold coins worth nearly $2,700 in Salvation Army red kettles in Crystal Lake and Huntley.

The donations "will make a significant impact in a year of unprecedented need," a spokeswoman said.

Bell ringers discovered a 1-ounce gold South African Krugerrand, worth an estimated $2,000, had been dropped into a kettle Friday outside Jewel-Osco on Village Green Drive in Huntley.

The same day, three coins were dropped in a kettle outside the Jewel-Osco at 6140 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. They were a 1/10 ounce Australian gold nugget worth an estimated $225, a

1/10 ounce 2013 American Gold Eagle coin worth an estimated $230 and a 1/10 ounce $5 Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coin worth an estimated $230.

Last week, an anonymous donor dropped another Krugerrand into a Salvation Army red kettle outside Casey's Foods at 124 W. Gartner Road in Naperville.

"Seeing the gold coins in the kettles brings an excitement to the season as well as a sense of honor in knowing people in our community trust The Salvation Army to support their neighbors who are struggling," said Barbara Owen, corps officer for The Salvation Army of McHenry County. "The kindness of these benefactors helps to put food on the table and keep the lights on for our neighbors in need."

The Salvation Army's red kettle campaign dates back to 1891 and for years some donors have slipped in valuable coins.

Last year, four gold coins valued at $5,700 were placed in the Salvation Army kettle at the same Crystal Lake Jewel-Osco, and two others appeared at the Mariano's grocery store in Park Ridge.

Owen said donations to the red kettle campaign are used to help those in need locally. Some Salvation Army locations have seen a fivefold increase in requests for food and emergency assistance this year, Owen said in a news release.

All money donated to the red kettles stays local. Donations, including the valuable gold coins, help fund programming year-round. For more information and to donate online, see www.salarmychristmas.org.