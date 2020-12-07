Feder: Melissa McGurren 'really sorry' to be missing from The Mix

As her disappearance from the popular WTMX 101.9-FM morning show she co-hosts with Eric Ferguson continues without explanation, Melissa McGurren released a Facebook video expressing sorrow for her monthslong absence, Robert Feder writes.

"I just wanted to say I appreciate all the messages and notes on Facebook and Instagram, and I just don't want anybody to worry that anybody's sick or has COVID or anything like that," McGurren said. "We're, thank goodness, all healthy in our family and I hope that you're all healthy in your family. I pray for that every single night. But I just didn't want anybody to worry. And I'm really sorry that I haven't been there. I really truly am. I want to just make sure that I wished everybody a happy belated Thanksgiving and I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas, and miss you all. Thanks, you guys. OK, love you all. Thank you for all those great messages. Thank you so much. Bye bye."

