Does a self-storage belong in a Naperville shopping center?

This rendering shows a multi-tenant outlot included in the Shorewood Development Group's plans to revitalize the Market Meadows Shopping Center in Naperville. Courtesy of Rosanova & Whitaker

Shorewood Development Group has proposed incorporating a self-storage facility into the revitalization of the Market Meadows Shopping Center in Naperville. Other than a 35-foot-wide storefront, shown in this rendering as the third "tenant" sign from the right, the storage business would be hidden by other retailers and accessed from the rear of the property. Courtesy of Rosanova & Whitaker

In a developer's plan to revitalize a rundown Naperville shopping center, the concept of a self-storage facility has caused hesitation among some otherwise supportive city officials.

Typically, such a use would not be ideal for visually prominent commercial and retail properties, council members agreed last week. But with the proposal to renovate and modernize the Market Meadows Shopping Center, several officials said the self-storage component is appealing and could make sense -- as long as it doesn't set a precedent for similar projects down the road.

To avoid a slippery slope, the council voted 7-2 against initiating a citywide code amendment that would have permitted self-storage facilities as a conditional use in the B2 community shopping center zoning district. Staff members are now trying to pinpoint a workaround that would allow the concept to move forward without changing the code.

"I feel like this is a good development. It's a huge investment in this area that needs it very much," Mayor Steve Chirico said. "Now it's just a matter of, technically, how do we do it so we don't open the door up for the misuse of it?"

The Shorewood Development Group wants to purchase the aging shopping center and transform a largely vacant courtyard area into a self-storage facility, which CEO Louis Schriber said would help spark a nearly $50 million redevelopment project at Naper Boulevard and 75th Street.

Aside from a 35-foot-wide frontage that blends with other storefronts, the storage business would be hidden behind retailers and accessed from the back of the property, Schriber said. And though it may not be the most profitable use, he said, it could attract other tenants, fill vacancies, and drive major site improvements and building renovations.

"It really helps activate an area in this shopping center that has kind of died," Schriber said. "What we're trying to do is provide some occupancy here that brings the overall cost down to the shopping center for the tenants to thrive."

Shorewood's redevelopment plan also includes constructing a new multi-tenant outlot, reconfiguring the parking lot, addressing stormwater issues and retaining its successful anchor tenant, Jewel-Osco, he said.

Though some elected officials questioned whether a self-storage facility is the best use within Market Meadows, others said they warmed to the idea after seeing more detailed plans and renderings.

"I think it would fit beautifully, and I think it is a great reuse," Councilman Paul Hinterlong said.

But if storage facilities were permitted in commercial districts citywide, he said, other similar proposals would likely follow -- "and they won't be as good as this one."

"It's not something we want to see in every B2 shopping center. I can't support that," Hinterlong said. "I would hope that staff would be able to figure out an end-around, a path to yes, in this case."

Allison Laff, deputy director of transportation, engineering and development, expressed similar concerns about the "broader implications" of a zoning amendment, even if the code included tight restrictions. She said she intends to work with the city's legal team to explore other options.

Chirico and Councilman Kevin Coyne voted in favor of initiating the process for allowing storage facilities as a conditional use, which would have required the council to consider each proposal on a case-by-case basis. Amid a changing retail environment, the mayor said, Naperville needs to be flexible and open-minded.

"I think the creative way (Shorewood) has done this really makes a lot of sense," Chirico said. "I think it'll be great to see money invested in this shopping district because it truly is a tired, old center right now."