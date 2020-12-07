COVID-19 cases tied to Hugo's Frog Bar in Naperville
The DuPage County Health Department is investigating COVID-19 activity linked to a downtown Naperville restaurant.
Public health authorities on Monday confirmed the investigation tied to Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House.
"At this time, we are aware of case activity, though we are unable to confirm any specific numbers of cases associated with Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House in Naperville as our investigation is ongoing," a department spokeswoman said via email.
A message left with the restaurant's general manager was not immediately returned Monday.
