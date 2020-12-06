Woman killed in drive-by shooting while sitting in parked car in North Chicago

A 47-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning while seated in a parked car in North Chicago, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Authorities said the woman was in the car with a male acquaintance in the 1500 block of Lincoln Street shortly after midnight, when another vehicle pulled directly in front of them. An occupant of the second vehicle then fired several shots into car, striking the victim, who was in the front passenger seat.

The second vehicle then fled the scene.

The driver of the car, who was not hurt, drove to the North Chicago Police Department to seek help, authorities said. The victim, who does not have a permanent address but resided in North Chicago, had sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead, sheriff's police said.

The woman's identity was not disclosed Sunday. The Lake County Coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday.

The North Chicago Police Department requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, and both continue to investigate the killing. Anyone who has information is asked to call North Chicago police at (847) 596-8700 or leave an anonymous tip at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.