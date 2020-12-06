Shooting in Aurora leaves man in critical condition

Aurora police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in crticial condition early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers called to the 1100 block of Homer Avenue about midnight Sunday found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Department Investigations at (630)-256-5500.