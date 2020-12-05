 

Madigan says he'd back income tax hike as he, Kifowit make cases to Black Caucus

  • House Speaker Michael Madigan is pictured in November 2019 during last year's fall veto session.

    House Speaker Michael Madigan is pictured in November 2019 during last year's fall veto session. Capitol News Illinois file photo

  • State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego in her home office on Nov. 30.

      State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego in her home office on Nov. 30. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

 
By Rachel hilton
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 12/5/2020 8:01 PM

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said Saturday he's prepared to vote for an increase in the state's income tax rate and said he's working with "building blocks" to get to 60 votes in his fight to secure another term in the leadership post he's held for nearly four decades.

His challenger for the post, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego, promised all Democrats running for the General Assembly would get the same campaign support from the party.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The two were making their cases before the House Black Caucus Saturday morning.

"My pledge to the caucus, on state finances and also on redistricting, is to provide the same type of strong leadership that I provided to our caucus when we were fighting against Gov. [Bruce] Rauner," Madigan said.

A showing of that strong leadership may come if Gov. J.B. Pritzker asks the legislature to raise the state's flat income-tax rate, which Madigan said is "very possible," according to a recording of the closed candidate forum reviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kifowit said the uncertainty around who will be the next speaker is an opportunity to work together to "get things going in the right direction."

"I know that change can be scary," Kifowit said. "But, together -- working together -- I think we can make good change ... and help people."

