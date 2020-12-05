Illinois Republican Party Chairman Schneider plans to step down

Tim Schneider announced Saturday he plans to begin transitioning out of his role as chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, saying the GOP is in a "great position" to build upon its successes of this past year and gear up for the next election.

The Bartlett politician and former Cook County commissioner was unanimously chosen as head of the state party in May 2014 and reelected to a 4-year term in 2018. He has appointed a committee tasked with creating a process and timeline for selecting the next chairman.

Schneider intends to remain in the role until his successor is chosen by the full State Central Committee.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead this party for the past six years. The Illinois Republican Party is an important force for change in a state that so desperately needs it," Schneider said in a news release. "During my tenure, the ILGOP has stood for reform -- term limits, fair maps and the end to the rampant corruption plaguing our state. And we were united around our conservative values of smaller government, lower taxes and personal responsibility."

He pointed to the GOP's role in the 2020 election cycle, saying the party netted a seat in the state House, avoided the retention of state Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride, and contributed to the defeat of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposed graduated income tax plan.

Looking ahead, Schneider said, he believes the Republican Party could put up a "strong fight" in races across the ballot in 2022, including regaining the governor's mansion and winning majority control of the Supreme Court.

"So, after the successes in 2020 and with plenty of time to gear up for the next election, I have decided it's the right time to begin the transition to a new chairman early next year," he said. "The entire State Central Committee is committed to an open and transparent process to select the best person for the job."

The committee that will develop a selection process includes Mike Bigger, Char Foss-Eggemann, Fred Floreth and Judy Diekelman. The group is expected to recommend a process and timeline at its next meeting Jan. 9.