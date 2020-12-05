COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Dec. 4

This undated electron microscope image from February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. NIAID-RML via AP

Suburbs' portion

There have been 332,511 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 43% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 5,644 deaths in the suburbs, which is 43.5% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 152,956 cases and 3,038 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 169,166 cases and 3,559 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 5,413 cases and 136 deaths in Des Plaines, 3,777 cases and 40 deaths in Palatine, 3,404 cases and 69 deaths in Arlington Heights, 3,264 cases and 32 deaths in Schaumburg, 2,852 cases and 39 deaths in Streamwood, 2,690 cases and 24 deaths in Mount Prospect, 2,445 cases and 37 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 2,425 cases and 90 deaths in Wheeling, 2,389 cases and 61 deaths in Glenview, 1,732 cases and 75 deaths in Northbrook, 1,671 cases and 21 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,674 cases and 53 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 1,515 cases and 31 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 854 cases and 11 deaths in Prospect Heights, 627 cases and 26 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• As of Friday, DuPage County had 49,311 cases and 786 deaths, according to the state. The DuPage County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Top counts as of Thursday, according to the county: 4,012 cases and 72 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 3,022 cases and 24 deaths in Addison, 2,707 cases and 24 deaths in West Chicago, 2,533 cases and 36 deaths in Carol Stream, 2,513 cases and 30 deaths in Wheaton, 2,412 cases and 17 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,388 cases and 51 deaths in Elmhurst, 2,448 cases and 34 deaths in Lombard, 1,934 cases and 15 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 1,781 cases and 11 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,607 cases and 25 deaths in Bensenville, 1,422 cases and 11 deaths in Villa Park, and 1,200 cases and 12 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • 39,563 cases with 639 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.Kane County • 33,695 cases with 452 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Kane County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. • Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Thursday: 10,269 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 6,666 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 3,237 in St. Charles, 2,843 in Carpentersville, 1,685 in South Elgin, 1,479 in Geneva, 1,281 in Batavia, 545 in Hampshire, 504 in Sugar Grove, 410 in Gilberts, 387 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 15,160 cases and 164 deaths as of Friday, according to the state health department's website. Will County• 41,826 cases and 565 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.