Which suburban hospitals are getting COVID-19 vaccines first

Illinois health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines, assuming approvals are granted by federal regulators in the coming days, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a briefing Friday.

And the first doses will go to hospitals in counties with the highest death rates per capita, officials said. Those hospitals include four in the suburbs: Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Northshore Highland Park Hospital, and Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Out of 109,000 initial doses coming to Illinois, 23,000 are allocated to Chicago and 86,000 to the rest of the state.

"There will be shipments of more and more vaccines each week following that first shipment's arrival," Pritzker said.

Vaccine dispersal is based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control protocols and could begin as soon as the third week of December.

Pritzker praised the skill and speed of scientists at Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., the first pharmaceutical companies to seek an emergency use permit for separate vaccines, but noted that the general population will have to wait for inoculations.

"No single person will be fully vaccinated even by Christmas, and likely it will be months before people with low-risk factors see their first dose," he said.

Next in line for vaccines after health care workers and nursing homes will be essential workers and people with underlying health conditions. The CDC is still determining priorities for those groups.

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 10,526 Friday with 148 additional deaths from the respiratory disease, as hospitalizations dipped by 5.5%, officials reported.

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals as of Thursday night was 5,453, lower than the seven-day average of 5,741. Total hospitalizations in the last seven days stand at 40,187, a 5.5% decrease from 42,546 people Nov. 20-26, Illinois Department of Public Health data shows.

Meanwhile, suburban Cook and the collar counties remain above a state target indicating a lowered risk level for COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed statewide restrictions intended to tamp down a surge in COVID-19 cases. These include closing movie theaters temporarily, limits of 50% capacity at grocery stores and 25% at other stores, suspending indoor group sports, closing casinos and gambling terminals, and banning events at banquet halls, party venues and clubs.

For those measures to be relaxed, state public health regions must reach a lower than 12% COVID-19 test positivity rate for three days and show declining hospitalizations.

In suburban Cook (Region 10) the test positivity rate was 12.4% as of Tuesday compared to 14.4% on Nov. 22, the IDPH reported. In Lake and McHenry counties (region 9) the test positivity rate was 12.8% as of Tuesday versus 13.5% on Nov. 22.

In DuPage and Kane counties (Region 8) the test rate was 13.2% as of Tuesday contrasted with 14.4% Nov. 22. Will and Kankakee counties (Region 7) have the highest levels in the suburbs with a 16.8% test positivity on Tuesday compared to 18.1 on Nov. 22.

All five regions underwent initial restrictions, such as no indoor dining, in October.

The state's virus test positivity rate is 10.3% based on a seven-day average.

Labs processed 112,634 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

Infections in Illinois since the pandemic began are at 770,088 and the total number of people who have died is 12,974.