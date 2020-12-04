Salvation Army kettle in Naperville strikes gold with Krugerrand donation

Someone dropped a gold coin in The Salvation Army red kettle outside Casey's Foods in Naperville. Courtesy of the Salvation Army

A Salvation Army red kettle in Naperville has the Midas touch.

In what's become a holiday tradition, someone dropped a 1-ounce gold South African Krugerrand coin in the kettle outside the Casey's Foods grocery store at Washington Street and Gartner Road.

Bell ringers for The Salvation Army Aurora Corps discovered the coin, valued at $1,790, on Thursday.

Similar donations of South African Krugerrands also were found in kettles outside Casey's in 2012, 2013 and 2017.

Salvation Army Capt. Joaquin Rangel thanked whoever left the anonymous donation.

"The gold coin shining in the kettle provides a glimmer of hope for many in our community during this time of unprecedented need," Rangel said in a statement Friday.

Gold and silver coins donated in red kettles are a seasonal ritual throughout the Chicago area.

This year, The Salvation Army launched its "Rescue Christmas" campaign nearly two months early to meet a sharp increase in need during the pandemic. Some Salvation Army locations in the region have seen as much as a fivefold increase in requests for food and emergency assistance since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

The 2020 fundraising goal is $25 million. To contribute to the campaign, visit salarmychristmas.org.