Hey, Griswold, it's time to enter the holiday lights contest

Villa Park resident Andrew Fillipp won the DuPage County Editor's Choice award in the Daily Herald's 2019 holiday lights contest. Fillipp is such a fan of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," he bought a Blackhawks jersey with "Griswold" on the back. Daily Herald file photo

Are those light strands working, Clark? Check.

Santa and Frosty set up on the front lawn? Check

Music accompaniment programmed? Check.

Now all that remains on your holiday decorating to-do list is to enter this year's Daily Herald holiday lights contest, presented by Treetime Christmas Creations of Lake Barrington. Simply upload a photo at events.dailyherald.com by Dec. 9 to join the competition.

The submission that receives the most online votes will win the grand prize: a $750 Treetime Christmas Creations gift card and a $20 gift certificate from Schaumburg-based Ala Carte Entertainment, which owns a number of restaurants throughout the area including Moretti's.

Four Editor's Choice winners (representing DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs) will receive a $25 Treetime Christmas Creations gift card and a $10 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate.

And one random voter will receive a $100 Treetime Christmas Creations gift card and a $20 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate.

Voting will run Dec. 10-14. The winners will be featured in the Dec. 18 print edition of the Daily Herald.