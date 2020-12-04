 

Hey, Griswold, it's time to enter the holiday lights contest

  • Villa Park resident Andrew Fillipp won the DuPage County Editor's Choice award in the Daily Herald's 2019 holiday lights contest. Fillipp is such a fan of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," he bought a Blackhawks jersey with "Griswold" on the back.

Daily Herald report
Posted12/4/2020 5:30 AM

Are those light strands working, Clark? Check.

Santa and Frosty set up on the front lawn? Check

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Music accompaniment programmed? Check.

Now all that remains on your holiday decorating to-do list is to enter this year's Daily Herald holiday lights contest, presented by Treetime Christmas Creations of Lake Barrington. Simply upload a photo at events.dailyherald.com by Dec. 9 to join the competition.

The submission that receives the most online votes will win the grand prize: a $750 Treetime Christmas Creations gift card and a $20 gift certificate from Schaumburg-based Ala Carte Entertainment, which owns a number of restaurants throughout the area including Moretti's.

Four Editor's Choice winners (representing DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs) will receive a $25 Treetime Christmas Creations gift card and a $10 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate.

And one random voter will receive a $100 Treetime Christmas Creations gift card and a $20 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate.

Voting will run Dec. 10-14. The winners will be featured in the Dec. 18 print edition of the Daily Herald.

