Believe Project: $100 to help woman struggling financially

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Linda Mueller of Elgin.

Mueller wants to give the money to a woman she knows. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I nominated this person about 3 years ago and she was the fortunate recipient of $100. However, she continues to struggle financially after her move from Chicago to Rockford in order to protect herself and her children from a very abusive relationship.

"She now has health issues that prevent her from working and is relying on state assistance and disability. I will be providing her with holiday gifts and food, and would love to include a $100 bill from your generous donor."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.