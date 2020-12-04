Arlington Heights middle school closed due to COVID-19

Thomas Middle School in Arlington Heights is closed until Dec. 14 after 11 cases of COVID-19 were reported at the school. Daily Herald archive

Thomas Middle School in Arlington Heights has been closed until Dec. 14 due to COVID-19, while parents in the district promote dueling petitions regarding in-person learning.

Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 Superintendent Lori Bein informed parents in an email Wednesday that 11 positive cases of the disease were "recently reported" in the school.

"The Cook County Department of Public Health stated that it would be ideal for me to move the school into a full remote learning model at this time," Bein wrote. Staff members were asked to work remotely, and "we will further assess their return to the building as it is safe to do so."

The district is under a hybrid program, meaning students attend full-day, in-person classes twice a week, although families can choose all-remote learning.

Two petitions are circulating online regarding District 25. One petition calls for continuing in-person learning while the other advocates for an "adaptive" pause to in-person learning, which many other suburban school districts have implemented due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases across the region.

The school board is having a special meeting at 7 p.m. today to discuss enacting a pause starting Monday through Jan. 15.

Parent Melisa Whalen-Andrews said the pro-pause petition has garnered more than 500 signatures. Her children have been doing all-remote learning, but she said she's worried about the safety of teachers, staff members and students who are in classrooms.

"We are the only district ... within a five- to 10-mile radius that is not in adaptive pause," she said.

Parent Renee Simkus Schlenhardt said more than 300 people signed the petition to continue in-person learning. Families should continue having a choice between remote and in-person learning, and shutting down the latter especially hurts kids with special needs and English language learners, she said.

Simkul Schlenhardt said she enrolled her two children in a private school that has remained open since August, but her goal is to re-enroll them in District 25.

The school board last month set Jan. 19 as the date to return to full in-person learning if the positivity rate in suburban Cook County drops below 8%, or there are fewer than 70 new weekly cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the Arlington Heights area.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, both of those metrics are in the "moderate" category with "warning signs" of transmission.

The school board last month also changed how the district defines the 6-foot social distancing standard for classrooms, which is now measured from "point to point," or head to head.

That allows as many as 20 students in some classrooms, rather than about a dozen students when the distance is measured from the edge of one student to the edge of the next.

School district officials didn't respond to requests for comment Friday.