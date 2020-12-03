U-46 students will learn remotely at least through mid-January

Elgin Area School District U-46 students will stay in distance learning mode and won't return to in-person classes until at least after winter break in mid-January.

U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders said the decision to delay in-person classes was prompted by warnings from state and local health departments of a projected surge in COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving break.

"I prefer to err on the cautious side for the safety and well-being of our families and staff, while considering that families need time to plan (for) this change," Sanders wrote in a message to families and the staff this week.

The district halted in-person classes and switched to fully remote learning on Nov. 23 after just two weeks of hybrid learning for 4,400 students in prekindergarten through second grade. Officials barely had started hybrid classes for select groups of middle and high school students in specialized programs, and were supposed to move to a hybrid schedule for third- through sixth-graders on Dec. 1.

Now, preschoolers through second-graders will return for hybrid in-person instruction the week of Jan. 11. Students in third through sixth grade likely will start in-person classes around that time, as well as students in the district's transition and specialized student services programs.

The plan for middle and high school students to return to schools for in-person classes is unclear.

Sanders' announcement received mixed reactions from parents on social media. Though a majority supported the decision to stick with remote learning, some parents urged having limited winter sports and activities and additional support for students who are struggling emotionally and academically.

The school board Monday night will review an updated hybrid plan for the second semester, which begins Jan. 19. Officials also are finalizing plans to provide some level of support for struggling students before the first semester ends, with targeted opportunities for small group in-person instruction Jan. 4 through 15, Sanders wrote.