Search of forest preserve fails to lead to missing Aurora man
Updated 12/3/2020 8:26 PM
Authorities searched the Oakhurst Forest Preserve on foot and via drone Thursday evening but did not find a missing Aurora man.
Alan Gustaitis, 47, was last seen about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of Forestview Drive, police said in a news release. He may be experiencing a medical episode that requires immediate hospitalization, the news release said.
Gustaitis was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and a gray quarter-zip sweater. Police advised the members of the public not to approach Gustaitis if they see him but to call 911 instead.
Aurora police were assisted in the search by a number of police agencies and about 150 community members.
