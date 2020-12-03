Search of forest preserve fails to lead to missing Aurora man

Authorities searched the Oakhurst Forest Preserve on foot and via drone Thursday evening but did not find a missing Aurora man.

Alan Gustaitis, 47, was last seen about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of Forestview Drive, police said in a news release. He may be experiencing a medical episode that requires immediate hospitalization, the news release said.

Gustaitis was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and a gray quarter-zip sweater. Police advised the members of the public not to approach Gustaitis if they see him but to call 911 instead.

Aurora police were assisted in the search by a number of police agencies and about 150 community members.