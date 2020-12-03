 

Oberweis files for discovery recount in DuPage County

By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/3/2020 9:34 PM

State Sen. Jim Oberweis, who lost the 14th Congressional District race to U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood by 5,374 votes, announced Thursday his campaign has filed for a discovery recount in DuPage County.

The sprawling 14th District includes portions of seven counties: DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We will be filing paperwork in the other counties in the coming days," said Oberweis, a Sugar Grove Republican.

In a discovery recount, a partial sample of votes are counted. It doesn't change the outcome but could be used in a court challenge of the results.

A spokeswoman for Underwood's campaign said the Naperville Democrat "is in Washington focused on the job she has been elected to do."

"The votes in this race have been counted, and Mr. Oberweis lost," Andra Belknap said. "As he has acknowledged, a discovery recount cannot change the outcome of this election."

